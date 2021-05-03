Owensboro Community & Technical College is revamping its theater program and has announced the return of its Oak Island Theatre productions for the fall semester, following a break induced by the pandemic.
Grae Greer, who also works as president of Bluegrass Children’s Theater and director of marketing and education at the RiverPark Center, has been newly hired at OCTC and will direct Oak Island Theatre. She graduated from Marshall University with a degree in technical theater.
Greer said she is excited about her new position.
“I have a strong passion for theater education and can’t wait to share my experiences and educate those who are eager to learn,” she said.
Meredith Skaggs, interim humanities and fine arts department head, said Greer brings valuable training and vast experiences with her, and also a heart for sharing the power of theater.
“Knowing students in her classes and those she directs in productions will experience her enthusiasm for the arts is a gift to our campus and community,” Skaggs said.
Greer’s directing credits include, among several others, “Greatest Showman,” “Princess Bride,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” all with the RiverPark Center, and “Dracula,” “Meeting the Museum,” “Arabian Nights,” all with Bluegrass Children’s Theatre, and “Among Friends & Clutter,” with the Kentucky Thespian All State Show, and “The Hair Man” and “Peter Rabbit,” with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro.
Oak Island Theatre productions typically include OCTC faculty and staff, community members and cast members from theater courses.
Courses slated for the fall semester include fundamentals of acting, scene study, fundamentals of production, and production and performance practicums. Classes and productions will adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines.
Greer fills the position of Julia Ledford, who retired as the theater professor at the school.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said Ledford was a “staple on campus and our community.”
“We are so grateful for her leadership over the past 32 years,” he said. “It is a credit to her that we have such a strong humanities division.”
For more information about the associate of fine arts theater degree, contact program coordinator Shannon Collins at shannon.collins@kctcs.edu.
For production updates, follow OCTC’s Oak Island Theatre on Facebook @OakIslandTheatre.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
