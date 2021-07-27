When JC White painted “Pandemic Panorama,” he evoked images of yearning to escape.
The painting, which was recently accepted into the Team Kentucky Gallery in the state Capitol in Frankfort, was an assignment for White’s analogous painting class. Analogous colors are groups of two to three colors that are next to each other on the color wheel.
The painting, which is a landscape featuring land, sky and water, uses blue and yellow.
White’s painting will be on display in the gallery through Dec. 31.
OCTC’s art curriculum taught the Maine native a lot and helped him to become a better artist. He has been creating art, mostly with oils and acrylics, for more than 60 years.
His artist statement explains that the painting may seem familiar, but it is “actually a fabrication of a place where there is a sense of normalcy.”
“My piece ‘Pandemic Panorama’ was an assignment in my color theory class in analogous painting, and I applied to the Governor’s exhibit to satisfy an objective in my artist survival class,” White said.
As part of the Surviving Skills for the Artist course that White referred to, OCTC art faculty member Dave Wilson said students earn additional points by submitting one of the class projects to be considered for an art exhibition within a 60-mile radius of Owensboro.
By doing this, Wilson said, students build confidence in their creativity, and it also validates their art educational efforts with the art world.
“JC is a tremendous artist and advocate for art education,” Wilson said. “But most importantly, he is a true mentor for students at OCTC.”
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are showcasing Kentuckians’ art talents at the gallery in the main hall in the Capitol. Artwork will be on display on a rotating, six-month exhibition schedule. There are also other pieces that will be displayed in an online gallery in the coming weeks.
On the gallery’s website, the Beshears wrote, “the Capitol, as the people’s house, is the best place to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented through art. This art exhibit is by Kentuckians and for Kentuckians.”
Those interested in submitting artwork to the gallery space can inquire and do so by visiting governor.ky.gov/gallery.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
