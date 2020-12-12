The Owensboro Community & Technical College Foundation received a $5,500 grant from the Southeastern Construction Owners & Associates Roundtable Craft Trades Grant and Scholarship Program.
The grant will be used to provide a $1,000 scholarship to an electrical technology program student, and also to purchase a piece of equipment for that program — a safety relay programmable logic controller, according to OCTC President Scott Williams.
The equipment will provide industry-based, hands-on training to students in OCTC’s electrical technology program.
The Southeastern Construction Owners & Associates Roundtable, or SCOAR, is a non-profit organization that fosters innovative thinking, and exchanges information and views about the industrial construction field. It is based out of Clemson, South Carolina, and serves contractors in this area as well, which is how OCTC was eligible for the grant, Williams said.
Partnerships like this between industry members and skilled trades education institutions are a win-win, Williams said.
“We appreciate SCOARs generous support and it will help us further advance those in our electrician programs, and that will go back into the construction industry,” he said.
Students interested in applying for the scholarship can do so by accessing OCTC’s scholarship application and process at https://owensboro.kctcs.edu/affording-college/paying-for-college/scholarships.aspx.
Students interested in learning more about the opportunities at OCTC can drop by the main campus at 4800 New Hartford Road, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, call 270-686-4552, or email the OCTC.STARTCenter@kctcs.edu for a personal or virtual appointment time. The success coach for the manufacturing and construction programs is Ceary.Thomas@kctcs.edu and, she is also available for career and degree option questions.
Electrical technology is an eligible program for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, which covers tuition for eligible students.
Learn more at workreadykentucky.com or call 1-833-711-WRKS (9757).
Spring classes begin on Jan. 11, 2021.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.