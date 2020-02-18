The talent that can be seen in the Owensboro Theatre Alliance’s upcoming “Bring It On! The Musical” is among the best in town, said Director Amanda Dawson.
Dawson, a Brescia University assistant professor of speech and theater, said the musical that opens Thursday at the RiverPark Center includes incredible music by some of the top contemporary composers and is unlike many musicals of this time. Music and lyrics for the show are by Tony Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt, and Amanda Green.
“... It’s not a story about love, but instead, a story about friendship, standing up for what you believe in and working toward a common goal,” Dawson said.
Owensboro Theatre Alliance is a collaborative theater company made up of the students and faculty of Brescia, Kentucky Wesleyan College and Owensboro Community & Technical College. All proceeds from this musical will benefit the theater clubs at each of those schools.
The musical is inspired by the 2000 film of the same title, but it doesn’t follow the movie storyline completely, Dawson said.
It tells the story of Campbell, who is “cheer-royalty” at Truman High School and embarking on her senior year. She is forced to change high schools unexpectedly and befriends dancers in an effort to form a cheer squad worthy to head to the national championships.
“It’s a story about taking risks and coming together,” Dawson said. “Sometimes the final result is you learning something about yourself and life. That’s an interesting story, in addition to the fun music and the cheerleading stunts. It’s got a little heart.”
One interesting thing about this show is that all the actors and actresses on stage perform all the cheerleading stunts and moves, which also proved to be somewhat of a challenge, Dawson said.
Chloe Lubag, KWC senior who portrays Campbell, said rehearsals have “definitely been straining.”
“They have theater kids doing all this high and heavy athletic stuff, so it’s a lot different for a lot of use for sure,” she said. “Not all of us have had cheerleading background experience, but we are all working really hard to make the show look as good as possible. So choreography has been intensive.”
The show continues through Sunday, with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances starting at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee starting at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the show are $18 each for general admission, $15 each for faculty and staff, and $12 each for students.
For more information, contact Rachel Whelan, Brescia director of public relations and marketing at 270-686-2110 or rachel.whelan@brescia.edu or Dawson at 270-686-4296 or amanda.dawson@brescia.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
