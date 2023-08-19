Owensboro Community & Technical College and Brescia University reported a successful first week back as students returned to class Monday for the 2023-24 academic year.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said it was great to have students back on campus this week.
“The first week went well with a lot of activity,” he said. “The students are getting settled and in the groove.”
The college saw an uptick in enrollment on the first day with a 6.5% increase.
“We’ve also had record enrollments in our advanced manufacturing and allied health programs,” he said.
One of Williams’ goals, along with the entire OCTC campus, is keeping student engagement up.
“We want to ensure the students get what they need and see what OCTC has to offer,” he said. “We have plenty of events planned for this semester.”
The campus will host its “Welcome Back Cookout and Studentfest” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 22-23.
Williams said there are plenty of resources students can use on campus, including the Trio Program and the Pathfinder Den.
“Resources like these are advantageous to students,” he sad.
Isaac Duncan, assistant dean of students at Brescia, also reported a great week back.
“We are off to a strong start,” he said. “We’ve had great attendance at events and great energy all around.”
Brescia is also looking to increase engagement among students.
“Our engagement was down coming out of COVID but we’re hoping to get that back up,” he said. “It’s a big goal for me.”
The university welcomed several new staff and faculty members this year, along with an increase in enrollment.
“We’ve seen an increase in on-campus residential students, along with huge numbers of international students,” he said.
