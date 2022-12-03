The Owensboro Community & Technical College Chorus will hold its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.
The Chorus will present a variety of works from 20th and 21st century composers, including Robert Cohen, Robert Batastini, Eric William Barnum, Zebulon Highben, Herbert Howells, John Gardner, Leo Nestor, and John Rutter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.