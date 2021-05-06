Owensboro Black Expo is partnering with Owensboro Public Schools and the Owensboro Community & Technical College to provide more offerings for students of color, beginning in August.
The Academic Career Exploration, or ACE, will help connect Black students with industry mentors, their peers, and their faculty through a variety of activities, all in the name of helping students develop the necessary skills for them to stay on track for graduation.
Another goal of the program is to help increase the rate of Black students who attend college. ACE will also provide information to students about career opportunities and any additional requirements beyond those that are academic that are needed for a variety of professions, according to a press release sent by OCTC.
Dracin Williams, a member of the Black Expo, said the organization believes all students have the capacity to achieve academic and personal excellence when they are given the necessary support systems.
“The ACE program will launch our students to the next level,” Williams said.
The program will be offered for Owensboro High School and Owensboro Innovation Academy students in August. Students who are homeschooled also have an opportunity to participate in ACE programming as well. The first ACE cohort will include 30 students, with more schools being added once the pilot has been established.
David Phillips, OPS director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said the school system is excited to collaborate with OCTC on the new program.
“We believe the exposure to opportunities, community connections and mentorships with community leaders will encourage students to stay on track for graduation and to plan for the next step of education,” Phillips said. “A high school diploma is not the end goal; it is one step toward success in the future. This program will help students understand that and provide support to show students they have endless opportunities for postsecondary education.”
Students will be recommended by their high school to apply for ACE. They must identify as African-American, of mixed African heritage, or the African diaspora, according to OCTC.
Students must also meet needs-based criteria that will be determined by each high school. The ACE program adviser for OPS will be Monica Rice, the school’s career and technical education coordinator.
Sharmy Davis, OCTC interim director of cultural diversity, said it has been a pleasure to work with Owensboro Black Expo on developing this program.
“I believe this program will greatly benefit students in the Owensboro area by encouraging students to reach their full potential,” Davis said.
For more information about this program contact sharmy.davis@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.