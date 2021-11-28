The Owensboro Community & Technical College Community Chorus will perform its first holiday concert since the fall of 2019 on Dec. 6 at First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd.
OCTC’s Community Chorus, which typically includes community members and high school and college students, has been performing publicly since the spring of 1987.
The chorus is under the direction of Connie Ford, OCTC professor of music, and accompanied by pianist Ann Jeannette Pierce.
Ford said the last time the chorus performed publicly, there were about 50 members involved. Those individuals were rehearsing for the chorus’ spring concert in 2020 when the pandemic shut everything down.
“We handed in all our music and we couldn’t do a thing,” Ford said.
When planning this holiday performance, Ford wanted to ensure the safest opportunity for singers and audience members. Those who are participating are all fully vaccinated, and masks will be required for those in attendance.
The chorus was also paired down.
This year’s chorus features 35 singers for the event that will kick off at 7 p.m.
“I have 35 wonderful singers who are excited about putting on this concert at First Christian,” Ford said. “It feels very good.”
The concert is free and open to the public, and will feature composers of the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries, including Robert Cohen, Fred Gramann, Robert Young, Alfred Fedak, Andre Thomas, Normal Dello Joio, Javier Busto, and Felix Mendelssohn.
Ford said every piece is connected to Advent and Christmas.
“It will be a wonderful concert for Christmas,” she said.
Scheduled performers for the holiday event include: Robbin Baughn, Amy Beck, Tracey Bivens, Linda Burgess, Beverly Chelgren, Kirby Chelgren, Janet Corum, Jeanette Ebelhar, Janet Estes, Melinda Francis, Chris Freels, Gavin Gargus, Mary Goodman, Rachel Keeley, Sam Koon, Justin Kurz, Shelia Kyle-Reno, Carroll Laswell, Leah McDivitt, Bob Meacham, Vicki Meacham, Natalie Moss, Shannon Muffett, Tristen Muffett, Chelsea Rector, Mary Rummage, Christie Stumpf, Sr. Sharon Sullivan, Janet Tichenor, Mike Tichenor, Chris Tolliver, Tony Sparks, Wendy Wells, Jim Wilhoyte, and Virginia Zoglman.
Corum, of Owensboro, sings Soprano I in the chorus. She recently moved to the area from Madisonville, where she participated in a community chorus there for 17 years. She also sang in the Lexington Singers choir in Lexington during those years.
She said having taught in the community college system in Lexington, and being heavily involved with the community college in Madisonville, she felt it was important to support arts programming in this area.
“I believe that our director, Connie Ford, has selected interesting and varied choral pieces that will give our audience a blessing for the holiday season,” Corum said.
Baughn, of Island, also will sing Soprano in the chorus. She has been involved with the chorus for 10 years.
In those 10 years, she has made new friends and renewed old friendships, she said.
“After my children were grown, I was so excited I would have the opportunity to be involved with music again,” she said. “I have a somewhat stressful job and I can go to choral practice and my stress is gone.”
She said music has the ability to move people on the deepest level.
“I sincerely hope our audience can enjoy and feel some of the emotions music can give, even if it’s for a short time,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
