Students receiving a degree in veterinary technology and an associates in arts, fine arts and science graduated from Owensboro Community & Technical College on Thursday at the RiverPark Center.
Mallory Ammons, 24, graduated with an associates in arts on Wednesday after initially beginning college at Kentucky Wesleyan College in 2017.
“I graduated from Apollo (High School) then I went straight into Kentucky Wesleyan and was there for about three years,” she said. “My last initial year was when we came back from quarantine. It was a little harder, so I kind of stopped going.”
Ammons said she took a break from higher education for a few years before deciding to return to college through OCTC online.
“I was trying to go for my certificate in medical billing, but when I met with my advisor, she asked if I knew that I was three classes away from getting an associates in arts,” she said. “That’s how I got my degree.”
Ammons said has decided she would like to pursue a bachelors degree and become a human resources manager. She will attend Northern Kentucky University through an online program.
“I did do an internship with the community college’s human resource department from November to the end of the school year,” she said. “I also work in hospitality, so I get some experience from there.”
Graduating with a degree from OCTC means the world to Ammons, she said.
“I’m a first-generation in my family to get a degree,” she said. “I’m just excited.”
Despite being a first-generation college graduate, Ammons said she had no issues thanks to the OCTC staff.
“It was easier with help than by doing it by myself,” she said.
Holly Whittaker, 18, graduated with an associates in science Thursday. She elected to participate in early college and will be graduating from Apollo on May 19.
“I’d always felt like, when I was younger, I was always ahead of everything,” she said. “Doing early college would help me get some college credits and graduate with an associates to be ahead.”
Whittaker said she felt like it was the right decision for her. She is looking at getting a bachelors in interdisciplinary studies from Western Kentucky University.
“I’m not 100% sure what I want to do, but I want to get my masters in something,” she said.
Being able to graduate with an associates degree while in high school means a lot to Whittaker.
“I’ve enjoyed the experience, and it’s helped me make friends,” she said. “It’s been a joy.”
With high school graduation approaching, Whittaker said it’s been a crazy month, but that she has had support along the way.
“Everyone has always helped me to move things for me and deal with everything going on,” she said.
Thursday’s commencement ceremony included a student speech from 17-year-old graduate Ella Fogle. She is an early college student from Daviess County High School who graduated with an associates in arts.
“As soon as I found out about the (early college) program, I was really interested in it because I thought it would be a great way to get a taste of college before attending a four year university,” she said. “The program has a lot of benefits, like saving a lot of time and money.”
Fogle said she is glad she chose to participate in the program. She will be transferring to WKU to study film.
The path of early college had its challenges, Fogle said.
“I participate in a lot of things at the high school as well as OCTC,” she said. “I think it was just as much as any student in high school participating in the (Advanced Placement) course route. I think it’s about the same course load.”
For students considering early college, Fogle stressed weighing options of the path best for them.
“The program may not be for everybody, though it offers a lot of benefits to everybody,” she said. “Look at what your priorities are for high school. If you’re someone who prioritizes going into college with experience, I would recommend it. If you’re someone who prioritizes the traditional high school experience, I would weigh that heavily.”
Fogle said being able to obtain her associates degree on Thursday was overwhelming but also exciting.
“I feel like I’m very hopeful for my future, and I’m very honored that I got to experience a program like this,” she said. “OCTC is so unique in Kentucky that it offers this program. I think it’s really amazing, and I’m looking forward to where my education here will take me in the future.”
