Owensboro Community & Technical College concluded its May 2022 Commencement ceremonies Thursday at the RiverPark Center with the second installment of a two-night graduation ceremony.

While a total of 615 OCTC students were recognized during the two nights, the Thursday ceremony concentrated on students earning an associates in art, associate in fine arts and associate in science degrees.

Graduate Morgan Payne said she was feeling nervous before the start of the ceremony.

“I am graduating with an associates in arts, and I plan on going to Western Kentucky University for a social work program and getting my bachelor’s degree,” she said. “It is a huge accomplishment that I made it this far.”

Payne said one of the things she enjoyed most at OCTC was the support of her teachers.

“They have always been there for me, they supported me, and, most of all, they have always given me the time and opportunity to get my work done,” she said, “and they were very supportive.”

Graduate Christopher Gilbert said the idea that he was attending his college graduation felt surreal.

“I have been out of high school for 18 years, so it is a surreal moment for me,” he said.

Gilbert said that he is a father and has always had a love of education.

“I didn’t want to have any regrets,” he said. “After this, I plan on going on and getting my bachelor’s and master’s in a three-year program, so 36 months from now, who knows where I will be.”

Gilbert said the family environment at OCTC is what he probably enjoyed the most.

“Everybody is helpful, it is like one big family,” he said. “They actually care about you. They want to see you succeed. They want to see you win.”

After opening remarks by OCTC President Scott E. Williams, graduates and family members were treated to a performance of “Let Beauty Be Our Memorial” by the OCTC Chorus Ensemble before student speaker Kendyl Knight took her turn at the podium.

Williams said Knight is was an early-college student in the school’s Discovery College program, and she serves as co-president of the school’s Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. She completed her first OCTC class while in the ninth grade.

“I want to remind my fellow graduates that your own version of motivation, perseverance and fearlessness is what brought us together tonight,” Knight said. “You are here because of your hunger for knowledge and your desire for self improvement, because you decided to invest in your future with an education that brings out the best in you.”

The Spring 2022 OCTC Commencement marked the school’s return to in-person graduation ceremonies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.