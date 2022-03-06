Brock Peterson, head of Owensboro Community & Technical College’s criminal justice program, sees shifts in enrollment in the program from time to time.
Part of that is students beginning college are still learning what they want to pursue, so it’s common for students to shift from one major to another. But, even with that, there has been a decline in overall enrollment in the program.
“As of last semester, I had 48 kids that were criminal justice majors,” Peterson said. “I have had up to 62.”
Of those currently enrolled, only about 30 are attending classes in-person, he said.
The students majoring in criminal justice are mostly not pursuing a career in law enforcement, but instead are looking at fields like law and forensics, Peterson said.
The decline in students majoring in criminal justice is not unique to OCTC.
“I think everybody has seen a drop,” he said. “I think everybody has felt the pain.”
Events in recent years that have affected attitudes about law enforcement, such as the killing of George Floyd in 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer, have likely impacted enrollment, Peterson said.
“I ask them about it, and a lot of kids say, ‘We know that is not representative of all police, but we have concerns,’ ” he said.
A few years ago, 80% of the students in the program were aiming for careers in law enforcement.
“Today, of the 48 I’ve got, 28% are in law enforcement,” said Peterson, woeful of the decline. “You have to have cops, or society doesn’t function.”
The state has changed officer retirement plans over the years, which does affect older, nontraditional students who are looking to change careers.
“I don’t think young people, high school or post high school, have a grasp of, ‘what’s a pension system? What’s a 401(k)?’ ” Peterson said. “I think they look more at the work, the working conditions and the time off.
“You do lose people, the nontraditional students ... those people are much more apt to look at, ‘what’s the pension, what’s the benefits?’ ”
Peterson said attitude shifts tend to be cyclical, and that perceptions about law enforcement will change. For example, attitudes about the military shifted and became very positive after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, leading to a surge in enlistments.
“There’s a lot of issues with ... the division in the country” and distrust of government, Peterson said. “At some point, you will get to where (people say), ‘We need to support our government. We need to trust our government.’ ”
Peterson, who retired from the Owensboro Police Department as a member of the command staff, said he encourages students to take the Intro to Criminal Justice class, which meets part of OCTC’s general education requirements, while also potentially getting students interested in law enforcement careers. Peterson said he encourages students to consider careers in law enforcement.
“I tell them, ‘I did it for 24 years, and if I was a young man, I would do it again. You get to help people,’ ” he said. “Ninety-nine% of cops are good people, and they do it for the right reasons.
“Like I always told guys I supervised, if your heart is in the right place and you do (what’s right), it’s a good career.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
