Owensboro Community & Technical College is joining the list of organizations that are answering the call for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since in-person classes have been canceled at the school through the end of this semester, the school’s medical assisting program donated medical supplies that would ordinarily be used in the lab portion of the program to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky.
Robin Clark, OCTC medical assisting program coordinator, said the school is “happy to be able to support our community partner.”
“(We) will replenish our supplies once the demand for these items has lessened,” she said.
Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky President and CEO Belinda Blair said it was kind and compassionate for OCTC to donate the items. By doing so, OCTC “provided a great service to our community, allowing us to continue to care for our patients as well as take care of our staff,” she said.
“It means the world to us and the people we serve,” Blair said.
Brenda Knollenberg, Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky development manager, said the school was “very generous” and supplied the organization with surgical masks, nurse gowns, nurse caps and gloves, which were “all needed personal protective equipment.”
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said he is proud of the school’s students, faculty and staff for continuing to work hard to finish the semester, “despite the challenging environment.”
“At times like these, anything we can do to help our region is the right thing to do,” he said.
The Hospice mission is to help individuals live with dignity through the final stages of life. Western Kentucky’s Hospice serves the city of Owensboro, Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky provides end-of-life services in Daviess, Hancock, Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
