Several employees were honored during Owensboro Community & Technical College’s 2020 employee awards program — virtual this year because of COVID-19 — including a special award for President Scott Williams for his leadership and handling the pandemic crisis.
Many awards are given, and each comes with a stipend to the recipient to be used on professional development.
Al Wallace, accounting and business faculty, received a $1,500 stipend toward professional development for the Faculty Award of Excellence. He has been at OCTC since 1984.
OCTC history professor Matt Alschbach said in a press release sent by the school that Wallace is “professional in his relationships with his colleagues and cares deeply for the college, his students and his co-workers.”
This year’s OCTC Staff Award went to Crystal “Amee” Payne, a SkillTrain success coach. Those who nominated her said “she is the epitome of the KCTCS ‘You’ve Got This’ motto” in the release.
Payne has been at OCTC since 2016.
The OCTC Peer Awards are nominations from employees at the school, with winners selected by a committee of peers. The awards also receive a professional development stipend that is to be used within the next calendar year.
The Quiet Hero Award went to Penni Conrad, business operations specialist, who has been at OCTC since 1992.
Rhonda Logsdon, OCTC associate dean of business affairs, said that Conrad is “disciplined, reliable, and respectful to others” and also that she “takes pride in her work and she does not give up when the work gets tough.”
The OCTC Pillar Award recipient for 2020 was Andrea Borregard, OCTC dean of student affairs, who has been at OCTC since 2007.
Meredith Skaggs, OCTC associate professor in humanities and fine arts, said in the release that Borregard monitors “the heartbeat of our student population” and doesn’t hesitate to reach out to students.
The 2020 OCTC Pillar Award Honoree was given to Tyler Ashton, director of external education programs for Workforce Solutions. He is a graduate of OCTC who has been working there full-time since 2019.
OCTC Associate Director of Operations Mason Lanham said that Ashton’s energy and passion when working for industry partners “is unwaveringly evident.”
Logsdon was also given an OCTC Pillar Award for fostering an encouraging and approachable learning environment. Stacy Edds-Ellis, an OCTC academic dean, said in the release that Logsdon “has gone above and beyond” to work with academic affairs and grants.
The President’s Award for Adjunct Teaching, the winner of which also receives a $1,500 stipend for professional development is Barbara Martin, who has been teaching at OCTC since 1998. Martin is a history instructor at OCTC.
Angela Ash, OCTC associate professor of history, said in the release that Martin “has been a faithful friend and colleague, offering words of encouragement and support to myself and others.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
