OCTC exhibition to introduce new director of arts program

David Wilson, Owensboro Community & Technical College’s art instructor and program coordinator, wanted to develop a gallery show that would both introduce himself to the community while also showcasing artistic possibilities for his students.
Thus, the West Meets East exhibition was born. The exhibit is currently open in OCTC’s Dayman Gallery, which is located on its main campus. It will remain open through March 22.
Wilson, who began in August of 2020 in his current positions, which also include director of the Dayman Gallery, developed the West Meets East exhibit to include a lot of pieces from artists he met while living in Salem, Oregon.
Originally from Lockport, Illinois, Wilson earned his master’s of fine art in painting from Illinois State University, a bachelor’s of fine art and design from Columbia College in Chicago, and an associate degree in art from Joliet Junior College.
Before moving to Owensboro, Wilson was the gallery director for the Salem Art Association in Oregon, where he also taught community education art courses from Oregon Coast Community College.
The West Meets East exhibit features collaborations with Jonathan Bucci, Tom Cramer, Aron Michael Johnston, James Kirk, John Oberdorf, Susan Trueblood Stuart and Tracy Templeton, who all represent “west artists.”
The “east artists” are Wilson, along with other OCTC faculty Lou O’Leary and John Shartung.
Wilson said this show was important to him as it’s an introduction of himself to the students and community, and also better-explains where he comes from artistically.
“Starting a new chapter in life is difficult both personally and creatively, specifically during a pandemic,” Wilson said. “That journey affects establishes friendships, and builds new friendships. As I acquaint myself with Owensboro’s creative community, I feel it is important to introduce myself and my former community, to build a strong, new creative community.”
The Dayman Gallery is located on the second floor of the Learning Resource Center on OCTC’s main campus. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Healthy check-ins, masks and physical distancing are required on all OCTC campuses, including in the Dayman Gallery.
For more information about the exhibit, or about the associate in fine art program, contact Wilson at 270-686-4626 or email him at davidd.wilson@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
