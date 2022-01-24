Based on its fall 2021 registration numbers, Owensboro Community & Technical College reported that it has rebounded from the enrollment deficit caused by COVID-19.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said the preliminary numbers for spring 2022 enrollment also indicate a 11% increase from spring 2020. He attributes that increase to several things, specifically to the school’s plan to meet students where they are.
“We knew that the pandemic disrupted everyone’s life,” he said. “That disruption can happen on the drop of a dime. In other words, you could be exposed to the virus, or have a sick child at home, and all of a sudden you wouldn’t be able to come to class.”
OCTC, like many other higher education institutions, upgraded classroom equipment to include technology that would allow for synchronous, or real time, instruction. That instruction can also be recorded, so if a student has to miss a class for any reason, they can access the course remotely.
Bernie Hale, OCTC director of communications and marketing, said the technology has also been helpful for students who need a review for tests.
Jim Hartz, OCTC vice president of information technology, said all of the school’s classrooms have some sort of remote learning capabilities. He said OCTC began these efforts in the summer of 2019, but the pandemic expedited the school’s efforts.
The federal pandemic relief funds also helped to accelerate the upgrades, he said.
He also said the school’s recent work with creating new courses to help meet local industry needs has been instrumental in increasing students on campus. Those programs include the fast-track programming for plumbing, construction and the CDL course.
Hale said the fast-track nursing program that was made available for high school students also has been successful in bringing more students to campus.
In an effort to continue meeting community needs, OCTC is also planning some upcoming career programs for students and adults. Some of the programs include summer camps for middle and high school students that will be in June. The camps will offer hands-on programming to local students, which hopefully will encourage them to study health care or allied health fields and meet the local, increasing need for employees, she said.
Williams said another thing that has been helpful throughout the pandemic, and that has enticed students to study at OCTC, is the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program, which has enabled countless students to pursue post-secondary credentials.
Kentucky launched a new campaign for the scholarships late in 2020. The scholarships are for individuals interested in high-demand programs, such as health care, manufacturing, business and information technology, construction, skilled trades and transportation and logistics.
“Students have the financial support they need to cover the tuition, and kudos to the state of Kentucky for providing those opportunities,” Williams said. “It’s especially enhanced opportunities, and enrollment, in those high-demand fields.”
OCTC has also increased its mental health services for students and staff throughout the pandemic, according to Hale.
The school offers employee support services through the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and access to local providers or online services. OCTC also partners with the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, a local behavioral health organization.
In all, Williams said he and others at OCTC are pleased students have more access to courses and services. While OCTC did see a dip in the 2020-21 school year, things are bounding back.
“In general, we bucked the trend this year on enrollment,” he said. “It’s a testament to all of our work, the state’s work and the work of our high school partners to get students where they are.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
