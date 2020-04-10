Owensboro Community & Technical College is extending deadlines to apply for the associate in applied science degree surgical technology program, and the school is hosting a remote pre-admission conference from 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 15 for prospective students.
Please email program coordinator Zara Basham at zara.basham@kctcs.edu for a link to the meeting, or call 270-686-4650.
