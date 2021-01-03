Owensboro Community & Technical College training and professional development specialist Lorraine Sturgeon is one of 13 in the commonwealth who has received the Blackboard Exemplary Course Program Award for online teaching and learning.
Blackboard is an online educational tool that helps students in K-12 and higher education connect digitally.
According to the school, the ECP Award is given to “exceptional faculty and course designers from schools, colleges and universities around the world who develop engaging and innovative courses that represent the best in technology and learning.”
Sturgeon received this award for her online class Business Employability Seminar, in which students are asked to identify and assess their strengths and weaknesses, and create a career portfolio and other employment documents.
Sturgeon, who has been at OCTC since 2010, also serves on several peer teams and teaches courses in the community, and information technologies and business administration programs. She also provides training and technical support for faculty, staff and students, according to OCTC.
She said she is also thankful to have been involved with a program the Kentucky Community and Technical College System has implemented to provide training and support for all faculty throughout the KCTCS system, called the KCTCS Optimizing Online Learning Academy, or KOOL.
“It was a great experience and has helped so many faculty design better courses,” Sturgeon said.
Sturgeon’s efforts improve the quality of online learning for OCTC students, said Blackboard Global Markets Chief Client Officer and President Lee Blakemore.
“We certainly believe that such achievements are deserving of special recognition,” Blakemore said.
OCTC President Scott Williams said Sturgeon is an “outstanding instructional designer and a great teacher.”
“...So this recognition ties together both of her talents and we are excited that she is being recognized globally,” Williams said.
The KCTCS Chancellor, Kris Williams, said that more than one-third of the ECP Award winners this year came from KCTCS colleges. These results showcase the investment the colleges in the system have made to support faculty and their efforts to teach better online.
“This is quite an honor for our faculty, staff and colleges,” Williams said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.