The Owensboro Community & Technical College Foundation has created two scholarships for students to be used toward books or other supplies needed for them to complete their technical programming at the school.
The Helping Each Learner Prosper, or HELP, scholarships will be available to 20 students for each one. The first one, HELP-Work Ready Scholarship is specifically for 20 new students enrolled in the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program, and who are seeking jobs within health care, manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business/IT, and construction.
The HELP-Diversity Scholarship is for 20 new students who categorize themselves as underrepresented racial or ethnic minorities.
Mike Rodgers, OCTC Foundation director, said these funds will be beneficial because “you would be surprised at the number of students who struggle to purchase welding boots, graphing calculators or even some science lab kits.”
OCTC President Scott Williams said OCTC prides itself on removing barriers to learning for students, and that these new HELP Scholarships have been established to provide assistance to prospective students who are making the investment and commitment to themselves.
“This is our way of showing students that we are also committed to their success,” Williams said.
New students can sign up in person at the START Center, which is in the upper level of the Campus Center on the main campus at 4800 New Hartford Road. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For a virtual or scheduled appointment email octc.startcenter@kctcs.edu, or call 270-686-4522.
Everyone on campus must wear masks and practice social distancing.
Current students can register online or see an adviser in the Pathfinder Den in the lower level of the Campus Center. For a personal or virtual appointment, students may call 270-686-4683 or email octc.pathfinderden@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
