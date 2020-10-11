Owensboro Community & Technical College Foundation and German American Bank are teaming up offer the OCTC Spirit Card that allows community members to give back to the school through their everyday purchases with the card.
The card is available to new or existing German American Bank customers. Two cents of every purchase will go to the OCTC Foundation. This is the second such card the bank has offered to a school in the community, as it unveiled the Owensboro Red Devils Spirit Card last year.
To participate, visit any Owensboro German American Bank branches and sign up for a checking account, and ask about the OCTC Foundation Spirit Check Card. Existing bank customers can also request a switch to this card.
Cardholders can use the card anywhere they traditionally make purchases, like at a gas station, grocery store, restaurant or online.
Mike Rodgers, OCTC Foundation director and OCTC chief institutional officer, said this was an opportunity the school “didn’t want to pass up.”
“This card will not only enhance the level of pride at OCTC, it will directly benefit students. Two cents from each purchase adds up quickly and will have an unbelievable impact on opportunities for students,” Rodgers said.
Amy Jackson, German American Bank regional president, said the bank is excited to welcome the OCTC Foundation into its spirit card program.
“By the end of 2020, we estimate a total of around $43,000 will be donated to the schools participating in the School Spirit Card Program throughout our German American Bank footprint.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
