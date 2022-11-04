Owensboro Community and Technical College held its 6th annual Supporter Celebration on Thursday night to show its appreciation to local partners who have donated to the college.
Mike Rodgers, chief institutional officer for OCTC and executive director of the OCTC Foundation, said the partners who were honored have given time, talent and treasure to support student success at OCTC.
“They support not only scholarships, but some support equipment, some volunteer, some support funding for professional development for faculty and staff, innovative programming,” he said. “Our partners step up to support student success and truly build better lives for the better Owensboro-Daviess County area that we serve.”
Rodgers said OCTC values its partners, and the celebration was a way to say thank you and show the impact their support has made for students.
“In order to meet our mission as a community college, as the community’s college, we cannot do that without solid partners,” he said. “Solid partners that’ll come in and work with us to align curriculum, solid partners that’ll come in and work with us to grow a pipeline of students.”
During the celebration, Rodgers unveiled a check for $429,966 to the OCTC Foundation from Friends of OCTC.
OCTC president Scott Williams said the college has seen sustained growth, with an increase in enrollment for the last four semesters.
“In the fall of 2021, we had a 5% increase in enrollment, followed by a 20% increase in the spring of 2022, a 10% increase in enrollment in the summer of 2022,” he said. “This (semester’s numbers) became official on Monday. This fall semester we had a 12% increase.”
Williams said OCTC has “bucked the trend,” as many colleges have been trending downward in enrollment.
The college has also been named one of the top 12 colleges in the country as a place to work, Williams said.
“The achievements made could not be possible without (our partners),” he said. “Because you give us your time and treasure and believe in the power of OCTC, you provide opportunity, community, transformation and careers, we are able to create a better life for our students, which in turn creates a better life for our community.”
