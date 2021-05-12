OCTC graduates 466 this year

Hannah Cox’s motivation for pushing through the veterinary technology program at Owensboro Community & Technical College the past two years has been for her son, Silas.
Cox was the only student in her program with a child. Going to school full-time and raising a 2-year-old was difficult, she said, but in the end all of her hard work was worth it as she walked with her son down the aisle and across the stage on Tuesday to receive her diploma at OCTC’s main campus.
“He’s been my motivation,” Cox said before her ceremony. “I’m excited to move on to what’s next.”
She will be working at the Kentuckiana Animal Clinic as a veterinary technician, a job she was offered and accepted before she graduated. She begins the position in July.
Cox was one of 466 students to graduate from OCTC this year.
There were 250 students who opted to participate in the in-person graduation ceremonies.
While this year has been difficult for many, the school wanted to provide as much of a traditional graduation for students as possible, said OCTC President Scott Williams.
OCTC offered a variety of options for students to enjoy graduations with their families, the first of which was the in-person event on Tuesday. Another in-person event will also take place on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.
At the ceremonies, students signed up for times to walk the stage with their families in attendance. They also can have a photo taken with Williams and their family at that time.
There also will be a drive-thru only event scheduled for May 13 for those families who do not feel comfortable meeting in person.
Williams said it’s been “quite a different year” for everyone, but overall he is happy with the way it turned out.
“I’m so proud of our students, our faculty, and our staff who rose to the occasion,” Williams said. “They banded together and worked together to create as successful of an environment for students as we could, and allow them to all complete their requirements for their graduation. I cannot be more proud.”
Britney Jones is graduating with an associate of arts degree in business administration. She said this year has been difficult, but attending OCTC has helped her focus on her future, while saving money and staying close to home.
Jones plans to attend Brescia University in the fall and pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work.
“OCTC has really helped me to be successful and to complete all my requirements,” Jones said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
