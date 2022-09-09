Owensboro Community and Technical College will be hosting a Constitution Day event at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19 at the Chandler Conference Center (Room 107) in the Advanced Technology Center at the main campus at 4800 New Hartford Road.

Bill Conroy, a retired history and political science from Kentucky Wesleyan College, will be presenting a lecture titled “Should Secession be Made a Constitutional Option?” Conroy holds a Ph.D. in political science from Fordham University and taught at KWC for 28 years.

