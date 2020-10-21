Students enrolled in the Kentucky Community & Technical College System will have an opportunity to learn more about potential colleges and universities for transfer possibilities during a week-long virtual event.
During the 2018-19 school year, about 14,000 KCTCS students transferred to four-year high education institutions. Students who begin in community college and transfer to four-year institutions do as well or better than those who began at universities, according to Owensboro Community & Technical College.
During this week, all 16 schools within KCTCS will be offering transfer fairs that can be accessed online.
Owensboro Community & Technical College will also be participating.
Katie Ballard, OCTC career resource and transfer coordinator, said Transfer Week has been taking place for many years. While this year is especially unique because it will take place virtually, Ballard said there are some silver linings in spite of COVID-19.
For example, traditionally, the transfer college fairs take place in person at the school. It can be challenging at times for some students to find time to schedule a visit to OCTC, and especially to schedule visits to far-away colleges. With this virtual option, students should be able to find it easier to learn information about their prospective schools.
Ballard said these transfer fairs are important for students, especially those first starting out in degree programs. Many students think they shouldn’t think about transferring to a four-year institution until they are near complete with their coursework at OCTC.
This is not the case, Ballard said.
“We encourage even first-semester freshmen to talk with us and their prospective four-year school to make sure they are taking the required coursework,” she said.
Another positive thing about the online transfer fairs is that students can observe and learn information on their own time. There are times scheduled, however, by the four-year institutions that include live information.
The live virtual hours for Wednesday, Oct. 21 are from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST. Hours for virtual tours on Thursday are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. CST. On Friday, the KCTCS transfer office will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. local time to answer questions.
“If students have a question about a school, or concerns they are absolutely welcome to reach out to me,” Ballard said. “That’s part of my job, to help facilitate transferring so that it’s not an ordeal. I want them to have as smooth a transfer with as few surprises as possible.”
Kris Williams, KCTCS chancellor, said that online transfer fairs have been successful in the past.
“In today’s work, it’s also a safe way for our students to learn as much as possible about their transfer options from our many four-year partners.”
About 50 universities are participating in the transfer fair, including Austin Peay State University, Kentucky State University, Southern New Hampshire University, Bellevue University, Spalding University, Berea College, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Thomas More University, Bethel University, Lindsey Wilson College, Transylvania University, Brescia University, Union College, and more.
During the virtual event, students can learn about scholarships and acceptance programs, and talk with representatives from the colleges and universities. They can meet with the transfer team of their college of interest, according to KCTCS.
Students who are interested can view and register online to participate at times that are convenient for them.
For more information contact Ballard at katie.bal lard@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.