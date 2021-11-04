Owensboro Community & Technical College is celebrating a lot on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The school’s fifth annual Donor Celebration, at 4 p.m., coincides with the school kicking off its 35th anniversary celebration. The Donor Celebration will be held in the Industry Innovation Center on OCTC’s Main Campus, and the 258 businesses, groups and individuals who supported OCTC during 2020-21 will be celebrated.
Mike Rodgers, OCTC’s chief institutional officer and director of the OCTC Foundation Inc., said partnerships with donors continually drive student success and help the school support a better life for its students, which in part creates a more qualified workforce for the community.
“For that impact, we are truly grateful,” he said of the donors who have been invited to the event.
Rodgers said without the support of donors, and the community at large, OCTC wouldn’t have made it to its 35th anniversary.
“Our partners have been dedicated to OCTC, and this event is to say thank you,” he said, adding that community support has allowed the school to serve 80,600-plus students.
A proclamation will be presented at the donor event in honor of the milestone, and other events are also planned throughout the year, including the Grant G. Talbott Memorial 5K Road Race on Saturday. There will also be a special appeal for Giving Tuesday this year, along with announcements on Thank You Wednesday, both later this month.
Top donors to OCTC, which are members of the Cornerstone Club, include Kentucky BioProcessing, Mike Horn, City of Owensboro, Daviess County Fiscal Court, the J. Rogers Badgett, Sr. Foundation Inc., the Alcoa Foundation, the B.J. Killian Foundation, Texas Gas Transmissions LLC, The Gene Haas Foundation, Dr. Jacqueline Addington, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, Southeastern Construction Owners and Association Roundtable, Sandy Chandler, Allen Holbrook and Forrest Roberts, Old National Bancorp, Alice Ford Wilson, and the Yeager Charitable Trust.
The Pillars Society, for donors who surpassed the $1,000 donation level for 2021, include Tom Underwood, Dr. Jim Glenn, the Community Foundation of Louisville, Morton J. Holbrook III, Amazon, Sally Wood, the Kentucky Business and Professional Women’s Foundation, Atmos Energy Corporation, Cathy Mattingly, the Daviess County Teachers Federal Credit Union, Domtar, Dr. Mark Lynn, Modern Welding Company Inc., Tom and Barbara Watson, Dr. Julia Ledford, Tab and Vicki Quisenberry, Dr. and Mrs. Scott Williams, Steve and Peggy Gardner, Julie Embry, Dr. Kevin Beardmore, Steinkamp Lumber, Dr. Drew and Mrs. Jeannette Ward, Pam Wilson, Kathy and Patrick Mowers, Cindy and Michael Fiorella, Baptist Health System Services, the Big Rivers Electric Corporation, Gary Braswell, Alan and Rebecca Englehart, John and Mary Medley, Stephen Obermeier, Owensboro Health, the Owensboro Lions Club Charity Foundation Inc., Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 633, the Public Life Foundation, Ruth Schroader, and Antioine and Jeremiah Smith-Rouse.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said that all gifts to OCTC are “critical to student success” and are all appreciated.
“The gift of an education, be it through a scholarship or an equipment donation, is truly the gift that keeps on giving,” he said.
He also added that the Donor Celebration event will be casual and “hopefully entertaining.” It also will be livestreamed on the OCTC Facebook page for those who prefer a remote option.
German American Bank is sponsoring this event.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
