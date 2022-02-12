OCTC kicks off accelerated paramedic course

With the need for paramedics being felt across the nation, Owensboro Community Technical College has joined forces with the Daviess County Fire Department, Owensboro Fire Department and AMR Owensboro to create an accelerated program to train paramedics.
Colter Tate, Owensboro Fire Department battalion chief, said the new one-year program offered through Owensboro Community Technical College officially launched in January 2022.
“The only students in it currently are employed by Owensboro Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department and AMR Owensboro,” Tate said. “The course is being taught by instructors from those three agencies.”
Tate said the program features the exact same content of the traditional OCTC paramedic program that is taught over a period of 18 or 24 months, just condensed into 12 months.
Brian Short, AMR Owensboro senior programmer, said students in the accelerated program are able to receive their certification in less time than the traditional paramedic program because they have eliminated all breaks typically associated with a college-level course.
“The normal program takes us 18 months,” Short said. “We have not condensed that. What we have done is we have taken away a lot of the breaks that a lot of the traditional colleges has. Ours runs straight through the full year.”
Short said he is hopeful the accelerated OCTC paramedic program will generate more first responders to serve Owensboro and Daviess County.
Short said there is a very real nationwide shortage of paramedics, and AMR Owensboro started to see the trend even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
“It was starting to trend before, but I think the pandemic just pushed everything along a little faster,” Short said. “We are no different than any of the other medical fields that are experiencing shortages, as far as nursing and things like that. But you have high burnout rates in the medical field right now just because of the pandemic and I think that is just adding to the issue.”
According to an October 2021 letter to Congress, the American Ambulance Association, the nation is facing a “crippling workforce shortage.”
A recent survey of 20,000 EMS employees across 258 organizations found that the average annual turnover for EMS agencies is between 20-30%. Statistics that high mean an ambulance service faces a 100% turnover over a four-year period.
“The pandemic exacerbated this shortage and highlighted our need to better understand the drivers of workforce turnover,” the Congressional Letter said.
“You can look at the larger cities like Atlanta and Indianapolis; they currently are only able to staff half of the trucks that they need,” Short said. “We are not to that point yet, but we want to be proactive so that we do not get to that point.”
Tate said there are currently 11 students enrolled in the program, and they are all currently employed by Owensboro Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department and AMR Owensboro.
“The course is being taught by instructors from those three agencies,” he said.
Tate said Owensboro Fire Department and Daviess County Fire Department do not require an individual to be a paramedic at the time they are hired.
“For the city of Owensboro, we will hire firefighters that have no firefighting training, no EMS training,” Tate said. “The paramedic (training) on top of the EMT training that we require all of our employees to have is just an extra for them; they are not required to do it.”
Tate said that while the Owensboro Fire Department currently has two open positions which have been posted to the city website for firefighters, the agency is not currently experiencing a staffing shortage.
“Not for us, it is not a staffing shortage,” Tate said. “We are in the process of becoming advance life support first response, similar to Daviess County Fire Department, and we are trying to build up the number of paramedics that we have by using our existing firefighter/EMTS, the ones that were interested in becoming paramedics, putting them through that program.”
