When organizing and planning her first show with Owensboro Community & Technical College as adjunct professor, Grae Greer wanted a “warm hug of a story.”
She decided Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” would benefit audiences and actors right now, because “we need love and we need compassion,” Greer said.
Greer’s rendition of the classic tale of the March sisters, which will be presented by the OCTC Oak Island Theatre on Friday through Sunday (Nov. 19-21), takes a different approach than what is typically portrayed. For example, she left out Jo March’s love interest in the story, Friedrich Bhaer.
“I read the book over and over and over again, and I realized a lot of Jo’s passion for writing comes from her family,” Greer said. “People love to argue that the man in her life is why she wrote everything, but she didn’t. She was writing before he showed up.”
Greer also portrayed Marmee March, the matriarch of the family, as a more masculine character. Marmee, who is portrayed by area actor Emily Malone, has short hair and wears pants. This decision was made to show there are different ways to show what it means to be a woman and a loving mother.
A lot of Greer’s students and audiences are millennials, and they come from a generation of individuals who understand the importance of independence.
“I think they wouldn’t agree with Jo’s decision to marry a man she doesn’t necessarily love,” she said. “I knew our audiences wouldn’t agree with ‘Oh, you have to marry this man because of this and that.’ They understand that it’s okay to be alone and to be yourself.”
She knows this is a story that will be repeated for generations of women today, tomorrow and the future. It’s her hope that little girls now can be strong and independent, and hopefully a story like this creates a new wave of little women and little boys.
This play is a collaboration between OCTC and Kentucky Wesleyan College students, as well as community members in the region.
Lance Burdette, an OCTC student who portrays Laurie Laurence, is coming to the stage for the first time for this performance. Burdette also helped with the show’s design team.
“It has been so surreal from start to finish,” Burdette said. “From designing the set to curtain call, I’m truly thankful for every moment.”
Burdette and Malone are joined by Macy Dame as Jo March, OCTC student Alex Ezell as John Brooke, Jadd Miller as Mr. Laurence, Ali Peacock as Meg March, Mabrey Rice as Amy March and Ryleigh Wyatt as Beth March.
The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m. All shows are in the OCTC Blandford Lecture Hall in the Humanities building on the main campus, 4800 New Hartford Road.
Tickets for the show are $7 for adults and $3 for students, OCTC employees and children under 12 years old.
To learn more or to reserve tickets, please email grae.greer@kctcs.edu with requests. Seating is limited and masks are required in OCTC buildings.
