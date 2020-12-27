Owensboro Community & Technical College is launching a new accelerated welding tech 1 training program that will begin Jan. 11.
The program, which will last eight weeks, is for dislocated workers or underemployed workers looking to re-career. For dislocated workers who qualify, all tuition, fees and supplies will be paid for, according to OCTC.
The classes will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the Industry Innovation Center on the OCTC Main Campus, at 4800 New Hartford Road. They will conclude on March 11, 2021.
Once in the program, students will learn skills in oxy-fuel systems, gas metal arc welding fillet and forklift operation that will help prepare them for jobs with high-wage employers in the region, according to OCTC.
Students will also earn three certifications: the KCTCS welder’s helper certificate, the KCTCS gas welder certificate and a forklift certificate of completion. They also will have an opportunity to complete the school’s Tech-X multi-craft technician program.
The Tech X initiative provides training for a multi-craft technology program in a real-world and industrial environment that encourages participants to develop both technical and analytical thinking skills related to workflow and production output. It’s a hands-on approach to learning several skills, including construction, fabrication, fitting, welding and manufacturing in an industrial environment that is paced to each individual student. The coursework is project-based, which allows each student to move forward once they have mastered each of the skills in the program.
Additionally, students who complete the welding tech 1 initiative can go on to complete their associate degree through the welding technology program.
Cindy Fiorella, OCTC vice president of workforce and economic development, said the demand for skilled welders in manufacturing, automotive, construction, shipbuilding and many other fields continues to grow “at an unprecedented rate.”
“With more and more baby boomers retiring every day, welding careers can offer both high wages and greater job security,” Fiorella said.
The welding tech 1 Initiative is part of the Time to Reinvent You, or TRY, collaboration with OCTC and the Kentucky Career Center Owensboro.
Matt Bartlett, project director for the Kentucky Career Center, said that the coronavirus has left several members in this community without jobs.
“One bright spot for 2021 is the opportunity to learn new skills that can lead to employment in high demand industries at no cost to qualified individuals,” Bartlett said. “The Kentucky Career Center Owensboro may be able to assist impacted job seekers as they retool for new jobs thanks to federal training dollars.”
For more information about this welding initiative, contact Tina Munoz at tina.munoz@kctcs.edu or by calling 602-692-1971, or contacting Antoine Smith-Rouse at antione.smithrouse@kctcs.edu or at 606-278-0209.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.