Owensboro Community & Technical College has been named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a survey by the Great Colleges to Work For program.
The results are based on a survey of 196 colleges and universities across the U.S. OCTC is one of 70 to receive this recognition based on best policies and practices. OCTC was included among medium-sized colleges with 3,000 to 9,999 students enrolled.
Specifically, the school earned honors for supervisor/department chair effectiveness, confidence in senior leadership, faculty and staff well-being, and diversity, inclusion and belonging, according to the list that was featured in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education website.
According to an employee comment that is listed on the Great Colleges to Work For website, OCTC’s culture is “positive and encouraging.”
“When I was first hired I was warmly welcomed and was made to feel like I belonged,” the anonymous employee wrote. “The leadership at all levels encourages a healthy work life balance and implements strategies to support this. I enjoy the people that I work with, and I feel that everyone here is on the same team.”
OCTC has 200 full-time and 150 part-time employees that serve Owensboro, as well as Daviess, Ohio, Hancock and McLean counties. The school has participated in the “confidence in senior leadership” survey for five years. This year’s survey had a 50% completion rate.
Survey results are based on an institution questionnaire that captures employment data and workplace policies, along with a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said he and other employees at the school are thrilled to have received this honor. Even more exciting, he said, is that the school did well in the survey’s newest categories: faculty and staff well-being, and diversity, inclusion and belonging.
“Our whole team has been working hard, particularly through the pandemic, to be engaged in exercises and discussions to enhance all aspects of acceptance,” Williams said. “I am very proud of all our employees.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.