Laura Boarman has been named the new director of the Owensboro Community & Technical College veterinary technology program.
Boarman most recently worked at the Kentuckiana Animal Clinic for 11 years. She attended Western Kentucky University for her undergraduate degree and earned a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine. Her professional interests are in dentistry, preventative medicine and dermatology.
She is excited to begin in this new position because working in the education field has always been something that interested her.
“It’s a small community and the opportunity to give back to a small community through education, I think, will be very rewarding,” she said. “The future of the veterinary field is largely in the hands of veterinary technicians. There is a shortage of veterinarians across the nation. Now more than ever, veterinary clinics are depending on well-trained, licensed techs to help provide the care patients need.”
She said having the opportunity to provide well-trained technicians to the community through education “will be very rewarding.”
OCTC’s veterinary technology program was established in 2015. It’s a selective admission, two-year program that is accredited by the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association. Students who complete the program earn an associate in applied science in veterinary technology, and the program prepares them for the veterinary technician national exam.
Boarman is the second director of the program. She is replacing Eddie Leach, who retired.
Areas of study within the program include office and hospital procedures, client relations and communications, anatomy, physiology, parasitology, microbiology, clinical techniques, pharmacology, anesthesiology, surgical and medical nursing, radiology and clinical pathology training.
In her new position, Boarman will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the teaching hospital as well as student recruitment. She also will be teaching pharmacology to the students, as well as anatomy and physiology, and overseeing student clinical practicums.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said the college is excited to have Boarman and her passion for education vet techs will benefit students.
“She has been a tremendous advocate for certified vet techs, and she has worked closely with the program in clinicians and practicums and just has a true passion for training and advancing the profession and training certified vet techs,” Williams said. “She was a natural fit, and we are so excited to have her.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
