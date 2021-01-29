The Owensboro Community & Technical College associate degree nursing program is currently accepting applications for students who will begin in the fall.

This degree program prepares graduates for the National Council of State Boards of Nursing-RN exam that enables them to become registered nurses. Only 40 students will be chosen for the next class, and the application deadline is March 1.

OCTC’s associate degree nursing program is directed by Dr. Lori Donahoo, who is also a graduate of the program. Donahoo most recently served as the program coordinator at Henderson Community College, and she has been teaching nursing within the Kentucky Community and Technical College System for the last seven years, according to information sent by OCTC.

Donahoo holds an associate degree in nursing from OCTC, a bachelor’s of science in nursing, a master’s of science in nursing, and a doctor of nursing practice, all from Western Kentucky University. She’s a certified nurse educator.

The OCTC nursing program had been taught by Terri Lanham, who recently retired after 28 years.

Donahoo said Lanham leaves the OCTC nursing program “with a great legacy.”

“Terri helped OCTC establish great regional partnerships to place students at various clinical sites,” Donahoo said. “I plan to continue strengthening our collaborative efforts.”

Stacy Edds-Ellis, OCTC dean of professional and technical studies, said the school is only admitting a group of students in nursing once a year. However, based on the regional need and the capacity at the school to place students in clinical settings, “we are evaluating moving toward admitting students into the nursing program twice a year.”

OCTC also offers a program specifically for students who are currently licensed practical nurses and interested in pursuing an associate degree in nursing.

OCTC’s nursing program is accredited by the National League of Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation and is approved by the Kentucky Board of Nursing.

For more information about the program, visit https://owensboro.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/nursing or call 270-852-8158, or email jan.goldman@kctcs.edu.

To apply for the nursing program contact Nancy Wilson, nursing student affairs specialist at 270-686-4581 or email nancy.wilson@kctcs.edu.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315