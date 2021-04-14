Owensboro Community & Technical College is teaming up with regional high schools to offer recent graduates an opportunity to enter a “fast path” to the school’s nursing program.
Fast Path Nursing is for high school students interested in receiving a “jump start” on their career, offering classes that can also be taken while they are in high school to help them in their pursuit of an associate degree in applied science, which goes toward their nursing degree. If students participate in this education programming, they could potentially graduate high school and complete their nursing degree in two years, according to OCTC.
Students who opt for the Fast Path Nurse program will also be required to take other general education courses, and not just those specific to their nursing degree. The track is meant to be an outline to help prepare them for the program, according to OCTC.
In order to qualify for the program, students must have a high school GPA of 3.0, and receive approval from their high school.
Students who graduate from the program with an associate in applied science in nursing can then go on to apply and take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said the Fast Track Nursing program is a great option for motivated high school students “who know what they want.”
“This is the quickest and most cost-effective way to get them prepared, in the program, and ready to work,” he said. “We are grateful that our school partners continue to allow us to innovate with more options that can meet the students where they are.”
Dr. Lori Donahoo, director of the nursing program, said that not everyone knows what they want to do after high school graduation, or wants to also be a college student while pursuing a high school diploma.
“For those students who know they want a nursing career, this program is custom made to get you on the fastest path,” she said.
Students who are interested in this program should contact their school’s guidance counselor and apply to OCTC as a dual-credit student.
For more information, contact nancy.wilson@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
