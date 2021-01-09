Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Workforce Solutions division is again offering an HR Certification prep class for individuals in the field interested in a comprehensive review, and taking the Human Resource Certification Institute exam.

Vicki Boyd, director of OCTC Workforce Training Services, said OCTC plans to offer this class on a “fairly regular basis,” depending on interest and demand.

This course, while taught in the past, includes updated as well as new curriculum, Boyd said.

The class has gone well in the past few years it’s been offered, she said. “From what I have heard, folks have passed the exams.”

The course is taught by HR professionals, according to Diann Shock, OCTC administrative assistant, who also added that it has been “well-attended” in the past.

The course is meant to help students prepare for Professional in Human Resources and Senior Professional in Human Resources, two HR certification exams that are administered by the Human Resource Certification Institute. Topics covered include management, leadership, talent acquisition, professional development, rewarding employees, labor relations and employee engagement.

OCTC officials do not administer the exams, but Boyd said the class “does successfully prepare (students) for the exam(s).”

The class will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 2 through March 23.

The cost of the class is $1,295 per person and includes the BenchPrep HR Learning System curriculum. Registration and fees for the certification exam are not included in this course fee. Registration is open through Feb. 2.

For more information or to register, contact Shock at 270-686-4444 or email her at diann.shock@kctcs.edu.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315