Owensboro Community & Technical College will extend its registration through noon Saturday in an effort to give more students the opportunity to come and speak with school representatives outside of typical weekday hours, said Andrea Borregard, dean of students.
The school will also be open until 5:30 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 7 to accommodate students who might be working later in the afternoon, she said.
So far, 2,400 students have registered for the spring term, she said, but school officials expect about 3,000 once high school students register at the end of next month.
Courses are being offered in all formats for the spring semester, including in-person classes with a reduced number of students to allow for more physical distancing. There will also be traditional classes, and those being held online only. There are some that will also be offering a hybrid of in-person and online learning. For those students who prefer online-only, some courses are fully remote but are taught by a live instructor virtually so students can “still have the benefit of interacting with an instructor,” Borregard said.
The Saturday registration kicks off at 9 a.m. and students who are interested in enrolling can submit an online application at owensboro.kctcs.edu. After filling out the application, prospective students are set up with an adviser who will talk with them about career goals and academic pathways needed to achieve those goals.
There are also financial aid specialists available to help students in need, and there are several grant, loan and scholarship opportunities, as well.
Students can call the OCTC START Center if they have questions concerning enrollment or filling out the application, at 270-686-4522.
If students prefer in-person interaction when discussing all of these options, they may do so in the Campus Center, on the school’s main campus, at 4800 New Hartford Road.
They can also email octc.startcenter@kctcs.edu for questions.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
