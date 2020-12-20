Owensboro Community & Technical College will be offering two online social work courses for the spring semester that will both be transferable to both Brescia University or Western Kentucky University.
The courses, introduction to social services and crisis intervention, are both three-hour classes that will begin Jan. 11 and run through May 1. Introduction to social services also includes a lab and provides an overview of the programs and challenges faced by professionals in the field. Crisis intervention focuses on intervention theory, suicide prevention and risk assessment techniques, according to OCTC.
Both courses are taught by Cori Douglas and Amanda Greenwell, who are licensed and working in the field of social services.
Douglas is the clinical supervisor for Sunrise Children’s Services and is a part-time therapist at St. Joseph Peace Mission. She has an undergraduate degree from Transylvania University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Kentucky.
Greenwell is an Owensboro Health Regional Hospital therapist and project manager for the intensive outpatient program. She also served as an outpatient therapist at River Valley Behavioral Health. She has both an undergraduate and a master’s degree in social work from Western Kentucky University-Owensboro.
Veena Sallan, OCTC chief academic officer, said that by allowing these courses to be transferred to local institutions, students are able to “maximize their options.”
“While we do not offer social work as a degree, we are happy to be able to get the entry-level courses offered locally by experienced professionals,” Sallan said.
OCTC President Scott Williams said the school is happy to offer these opportunities to its students.
“The courses are offered by practicing professionals and set the students up well toward a career path in social work,” he said. “The transfer paths are aligned so students can transfer seamlessly.”
New students can sign up in person at the START Center, which is in the upper level of the Campus Center on the main campus at 4800 New Hartford Road. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For a virtual or scheduled appointment email octc.start center@kctcs.edu, or call 270-686-4522.
Everyone on campus must wear masks and practice social distancing.
Current students can register online or see an adviser in the Pathfinder Den in the lower level of the Campus Center. For a personal or virtual appointment, students may call 270-686-4683 or email octc.pathfinderden@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.