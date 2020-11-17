The state has launched a new campaign aimed at promoting the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship opportunities that exist for individuals interested in high-demand programs such as health care, manufacturing, business and information technology, construction, skilled trades and transportation and logistics.
Gov. Andy Beshear said supporting these educational opportunities is helpful, especially during a pandemic “when many Kentuckians are seeking new opportunities.”
The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship began in 2017 in an effort to cover cost and tuition and fees after federal, state and campus grants are applied. It provides up to 60 hours of tuition for someone who hasn’t yet earned their associate degree in specific technical training, according to a press release sent by Beshear’s office.
Courses are available through the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Campbellsville University, Eastern Kentucky University, Galen College of Nursing, MedQuest College, Northern Kentucky University, Sullivan University, University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University, the release said.
When Work Ready first began, Andrea Borregard, Owensboro Community & Technical College dean of students, said it was for certificates and diplomas.
Many students took advantage of the scholarship offerings, but were more interested in a two-year degree.
Now the program has been revamped to include the 60-credit hour associate’s degree, she said.
Borregard said a lot of OCTC students have always taken advantage of Work Ready, but that change “reinvigorated” the program.
“We are one of the KCTCS colleges that has the highest participation of students in the Work Ready program,” she said. “We are probably top three or four out of the 16 KCTCS schools.”
Rebecca Simon, OCTC director of financial aid, said the most popular program within Work Ready in Owensboro is manufacturing. Business is another big one, she said.
“We have a lot of students who use the certifications, and transfer to finish their bachelor’s degrees,” Simon said. “It’s been a great motivation for students to hurry up and finish their degree.”
Eligible students can receive a Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship for four semesters, she said.
The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship is available to Kentucky residents, those who have high school diplomas or who are working toward their GED, and anyone without an associate degree or higher.
For more information about the scholarship, and how to apply call 833-711-WRKS or visit https://workreadykentucky.com.
Borregard and Simon are also available to answer questions for local individuals interested in programs of study through the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship. Simon can be reached rebecca.simon@kctcs.edu, and Borregard can be reached at andrea.borregard@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
