Owensboro Community & Technical College has partnered with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to hold a phlebotomy career fair on Wednesday, July 27.
Session times are at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and will be identical. The fair will be held in conference room 8 at OCTC’s downtown campus at 1501 Frederica St.
OHRH recruiters will share information about employment and the fast-track training partnership with OCTC, where hired applicants can earn wages while training to become a certified phlebotomist.
Phlebotomists are trained to draw blood from a patient for clinical or medical testing, transfusions, donations or research.
“Phlebotomists are a vital part of solving health care riddles,” said Allyson Sanders, director of sales and marketing for OCTC Workforce Solutions.
Applicants hired for the Phlebotomy Work & Learn program will train Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. for a 10-week period. Regular work hours will be based on the employer’s schedule. Tuition and other course costs may be paid by a healthcare facility.
Sanders said OCTC has partnered with OHRH for years, stating they’re an “excellent industry partner” and that OHRH is always seeking to “skill up” its potential employees.
Cindy Fiorella, vice president of Workforce Solutions, said the fair is a “proven opportunity” and OCTC is grateful to OHRH to be able to offer it again.
“Students can not only start a career with one of the top employers in our area, but also get their training completely paid for,” Fiorella said.
The event is open to the public and assistance will be provided with the employment application process. Initial interviews will also be conducted.
