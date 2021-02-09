Owensboro Community & Technical College, along with four other colleges in the state, took part in a mock disaster exercise last week in an effort to better prepare and assist in the event of a Kentuckywide or community crisis.
Somerset Community College developed the project, called the Rapid Response Additive Manufacturing Initiative, which focused on manufacturing headbands for face shields using 3D printers. Beginning on Feb. 1, teams at each of the colleges downloaded the specifications for the designs and began the crisis simulation.
The project was an opportunity to test delivery for a statewide 3D printing response in the event of a future emergency, according to a press release sent by OCTC.
For 72 hours, the 3D printers were in action, and in the end, OCTC’s contribution was 344 pieces with a 97.38% success rate. The goal of the project was to keep the printers going to make as many pieces as possible within that 72 hours.
The other schools that participated in the drill were Madisonville Community College, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College, Jefferson Community & Technical College and Somerset Community College.
All of the schools received the same code designs at the exact same time and were given the same time frame to complete as many items as possible. The results of the simulation were sent to the Somerset college.
Rich Hall, OCTC coordinator for the engineering technology program, said running the printers for 72 hours straight “made for busy and long days, but overall, it was a huge success.”
Gage Camron, OCTC instructor for the robotics and automation program, said he and Hall plan to integrate similar projects into their courses.
OCTC is also offering a new course this fall — introduction to 3D printing.
“This course has been approved as a student digital literacy requirement, and we are hoping many of our technology majors will take advantage of the opportunity to get experience working with this equipment,” Hall said.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said officials at the school were excited to participate in the project.
“This is a valuable experience for our faculty, which will directly benefit students and provide our graduates with an additional skill set,” Williams said.
