Owensboro Community and Technical College is one of nine higher education institutions participating in a new initiative created by the Council on Postsecondary Education called the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative.
The initiative aims to close equity gaps and increase graduation rates within participating institutions.
Lilly Massa-McKinley, executive director of the collaborative, said the project will offer technical assistance to support large-scale improvements across Kentucky’s higher education institutions.
“It’s about the entire student journey from start to finish,” she said. “We lose a lot of students in the first academic year, so we chose to start with the first-impression students and helping them develop their own career and academic plans and pathways.”
Massa-McKinley said first-generation college students and those who are low-income are some of the most impacted when it comes to equity gaps and graduation rates.
“Non-first-generation students can get more personalized advice,” she said. “So many first-generation and low-income students don’t have the benefits of personal advisors through college, and we want to make sure no one is falling through the cracks.”
One way the KSSC initiative is assisting in that is advancing advising conversations beyond what classes students take.
“We want to focus more on the goals they have for themselves,” Massa-McKinley said. “Research shows that when you have a strong start, you’re more likely to finish.”
Massa-McKinley said KSSC also wants to provide cultural competence through training and workshops with academic advisors to “set an inclusive and welcoming tone.”
All public two- and four-year institutions in Kentucky were invited to join in the initiative, but Massa-McKinley said this collaborative may not fit the priorities of every campus.
“It’s important that we extend multiple opportunities to diverse partners,” she said. “We offer different initiatives for colleges to participate in based on what they are prioritizing. Every campus has priorities in closing equity gaps and increasing graduation rates, but it’s based on the way we go about it that may not be a fit for all campuses.”
With seven out of the nine institutions participating being community and technical colleges, some campuses will focus on transferring students to four-year universities.
“There might be programs that offer certifications or ones where the students only need an associate’s degree for their field, so the goal of those programs is completion,” said Massa-McKinley. “But we also measure success when a student transfers to a continuing four-year program and are successful with their own goals.”
The collaborative led the institutions through an assessment process to identify areas of improvement as part of the Jobs for the Future Network Demonstration Project supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Community College Research Center will lead the Kentucky Community and Technical College System partners through customized Guided Career Pathways and Advising Institutes while the Ada Center will work closely with four-year partners to conduct IT audits. The audits help institutions learn how to better leverage technology to support strong access, completion, equity and post-graduate success goals.
