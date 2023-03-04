Workforce Solutions at Owensboro Community and Technical College is partnering with three local business to offer the Greater Owensboro Electrical Apprenticeship program.
Students who apply for the apprenticeship will work for prospective partners — Norman King Electric, Westerfield Electric and Lark Electric, LLC.
Katie Vincent, director of workforce partnership at OCTC, said this program is new.
Vincent said Norman King Electric and Westerfield Electric reached out to the college about offering this program.
“(Kentucky Community and Technical College System) was pushing for more apprenticeships,” she said. “Our goal is to expand to other electrical companies. Norman King Electric, Westerfield Electric, and Lark Electric, LLC are participating currently.”
The apprenticeship is a four-year program and students will receive an associate degree in applied science in electrical technology — construction track upon completion. They will also be able to sit for the electrical journeyman’s license exam.
Vincent said she has received interest in the program already.
Applicants must be high school graduates or hold an equivalent degree and work full-time with one of the three companies while attending class twice a week in the evening.
An open house for the program will be held March 23 at 5:30 p.m. in OCTC’s Advanced Technology Center at the main campus at 4800 New Hartford Road.
The event is for prospective students, community members and electrical companies. Companies participating in the program will be present to discuss electrical career opportunities and benefits of the program.
OCTC representatives will be available at the event for students to answer questions related to program applications, college enrollment requirements and federal financial aid opportunities.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
