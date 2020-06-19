Owensboro Community & Technical College, in partnership with Kenergy and Big Rivers, will be providing two outdoor solar-powered charging stations for electronic devices on its main campus.
The charging stations are about $10,000 each, which is the amount that Kenergy and Big Rivers each provided for the project. They will be centrally located on the campus near the administrative building.
As personal electronic devices have become more popular over the years, OCTC President Scott Williams said that he and college staff have noticed students often having trouble finding places to recharge their devices, especially outside.
So school officials began looking into some options for students, which is where the solar charging stations were introduced.
“We like the solar because we don’t have to hook them up to the main power lines, they are self-sustaining, and they are environmentally friendly,” Williams said. “They also were attractive and durable.”
The stations essentially look like picnic tables with umbrellas on them. The solar panels are attached to the umbrellas, and students can bring their own cords to plug into the station that is also ADA compliant, according to Bernie Hale, public relations director for OCTC.
Jeff Hohn, Kenergy president and CEO, said in a press release that the company is grateful for the opportunity to partner with OCTC, as well as Big Rivers.
“We know these charging stations will help students stay connected while on campus and give them an up-close look at solar technology in action,” Hohn said.
Williams said the school has technical programs that are in the energy sector and there are some alternative energy skills taught, so it’s a good idea to showcase that type of work in action.
It’s also helpful for OCTC to promote a smaller footprint from the energy standpoint, Williams said, while also reducing a barrier students had with not being able to easily recharge their personal devices.
Bob Berry, Big Rivers CEO said in the same release that the opportunity to partner with OCTC on this project is “unique and rewarding.”
“Merging the evolving technology of energy with OCTC’s mission of improving our community’s economic development and competitive advantage through education is a unique and rewarding opportunity that Big Rivers is honored to support,” Berry said.
Williams said the charging stations are expected to be in place and set up before the fall term begins Aug. 17.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.