Owensboro Community & Technical College has started the process of providing aid to students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials have sent information to eligible students about how to request emergency funds for education-related expenses, according to a release.
The emergency funding is provided through the Higher Education Relief Fund that was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress on March 27.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act contains funds to provide relief for health care, infrastructure, education institutions and small businesses, as well as to individuals and some dependent children. It also provides supplemental unemployment dollars to people who have lost jobs during the outbreak.
OCTC received $1,789,723, of which $894,862 has been designated to go directly to students as emergency financial aid.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, thanked Congress for including higher education in the CARES Act. He said he is excited to utilize the funds to serve students “because so many of them are in need during this disruption by the COVID-19, and it will go a long way in benefiting them.”
“This just gives us the opportunity to really help students in an area that they so sorely need,” he said.
The funds are to provide assistance to students who experienced hardships due to the coronavirus related to housing, child care, medical care, course materials/technology, extended program length and food insecurity.
Students who have questions or need help should contact OCTC’s Financial Aid Office, octc.financialaid@kctcs.edu.
Completion of the request form is not a guarantee of funding.
For more information, visit https://owensboro.kctcs.edu/affording-college/cares-grant-q-a.aspx.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
