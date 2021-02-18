Joy Menser, program coordinator for the Owensboro Community & Technical College radiography program, said there is a high demand at this time for health professionals, including radiographers, and she often receives emails and calls from recruiters who are looking for graduates to fill positions.

OCTC’s radiography program is popular at the school. In fact, it’s almost as old as the school itself. This year, the program celebrates its 31st anniversary and Menser said a celebration is in the works but details have yet to be finalized.

The program is also preparing for the fall 2021 semester, and encouraging prospective students to tune in to one of the program’s two upcoming pre-admission conferences that are both virtual this year.

The events will take place at 10 a.m. Friday and again on March 19, and the link to access them can be found on the OCTC Facebook page.

“There is a lot of confusion about what is needed in order to enroll in this program, so a few years ago we made it a requirement for all potential students to attend at least one of the pre-admission conferences,” Menser said. “That way, we feel assured that everybody has the exact same information.”

Requirements for the program, and how and where to find the proper paperwork needed to apply, are discussed during the conferences, so they shouldn’t be missed if a student is interested.

“It’s a popular program at the school,” Menser said. “I have recruiters calling me every three or four days who are looking for technologists to work.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the radiologic technologist profession is one of the fastest-growing careers in the U.S.

Radiography allows for visualization of the internal parts of the body through X-ray techniques, and Menser called it the “eyes of the science profession” because it allows primary care providers to see what is wrong with an individual and how to treat them.

“I would be safe to say that probably 96% of all people that go to the hospital either through the ER or are admitted into the hospital at some point will go through the radiography department for some kind of test,” Menser said. “So we are seeing huge growth in this field.”

To learn more information about the radiography program, or if help is needed to gain access to the virtual events contact Menser at joy.menser@kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4633.

