Owensboro Community & Technical College has received the TRiO Grant for the second time from the U.S. Department of Education.
It will receive $261,888 in the first year.
The TRiO Grant is a five-year grant that totals more than $1.1 million.
It is a federal student support services grant meant to help what OCTC President Scott Williams called “high-risk” students, or students who fall within the low-income range, are first-generation higher education students, or who have disabilities.
“The idea of the program is to provide them with wrap-around services in order to make them successful,” Williams said. “That includes everything from academic advising, tutoring, assistance with financial aid, enrollment, cultural enrichment activities, and more.”
Williams said the idea with the grant is to reduce barriers high-risk students may face, so they can be successful.
This is the second time the school has received this grant, after first receiving it in 2015. The fact that it is receiving another five-year installment is a “true testament” of the program’s success, Williams said.
There are 144 OCTC students who participate in the TRiO Program annually, and the program is currently recruiting 50 more.
Becky Hodskins has been named the director of the OCTC TRiO Student Support Services, and she re-iterated Williams’ statements about the benefits of the program.
“The goal of our program is to assist in reducing barriers which may hinder students from successfully completing classes, graduating, and/or transferring to a four-year institution,” she said.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie’s office, which announced the grant recipients, said in a release he is proud OCTC received the “competitive award.”
“As a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, I know how important it is to ensure that students — particularly first-generation, low-income, or disabled students — have the resources necessary to complete their education,” said Guthrie, a Bowling Green Republican. “Student loan debt is crippling for many but it is often worse for students who never even finish their degree. This grant will allow OCTC to give students the support they need to succeed and to finish their education at OCTC.”
Students interested in this program can learn more by visiting https://owensboro.kctcs.edu/ current-students/academic-resources/trio.aspx and downloading the application.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
