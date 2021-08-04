The Owensboro Community & Technical College Foundation is the recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Alcoa Foundation.
The grant is intended to further the ALCOA STEAM Project, which focuses on promoting education and careers in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. The project will run from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2022.
Theresa Schmitt, OCTC professor and coordinator for computer and information technologies, said ALCOA STEAM, or Advancing Local Children through Outreach and an Academy in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, is designed to be a pipeline for youth entering college.
She said the ultimate goal is for the program to lead “to a pool of highly skilled employees.”
“In our geographic area, individuals are not pursuing technician training at levels necessary to meet the occupational demand in (STEAM) areas,” she said. “Thus the goal of the project is to broaden the participation in STEAM by engaging groups, who have been traditionally underrepresented, such as at-risk youth, females, minorities, youth with disabilities, low-income and first-generation college students.”
OCTC will accomplish this goal by implementing two key strategies, she said — engage a minimum of 100 youths in at least five outreach sessions, and engage a minimum of 50 youths in a week-long summer STEAM academy.
The outreach sessions will be hands-on, engaging projects that are to be led by OCTC faculty, and they will be held in the spring 2022 semester, Schmitt said.
The academy will feature STEAM-focused activities, and will feature at least two field trips, including a visit to employers to observe STEAM workplaces and careers, she said.
Most of the grant funds will be spent on materials and supplies for the hands-on activities, but other uses include staffing, refreshments, meals and T-shirts for participants.
“The success of the project will have short-term and long-term benefits,” she said, including youths being exposed to STEAM career options, especially those who ordinarily would not have the opportunity.
Other benefits of this grant include enrollment in STEAM programs increasing at the college level, should youths who are involved choose to continue participation. This, in turn, would increase the number of potential employees available for local companies and organizations, she said.
For more information about this project, contact Schmitt at 270-686-4604, or email theresa.schmitt@kctcs.edu.
A call to Alcoa regarding these grant funds was not immediately returned.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
