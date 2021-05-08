Owensboro Community & Technical College is the recipient of a training grant from the Southeastern Construction Owners and Associates Roundtable, which has allowed the school to also give out two $500 scholarships to students.
Andrew Hicks, a McLean County High School senior, will be earning his high school diploma along with college credit toward an associate in applied science degree in electrical technology. Following graduation, he plans to use the credential to open up his own business in electrical construction.
Kara McFadyen is a home-schooled student from Owensboro who will also be graduating soon. She is on track to earn her associate in applied science degree in electrical technology next fall, and plans to continue her education to support her dream of becoming an engineer in the biotechnology field.
Along with the $1,000 that went toward the scholarships, OCTC was also awarded $4,500, which it used to purchase new equipment for the electrical technology program. The funds will be used to purchase a safety relay programmable logic controller.
Stacy Edds-Ellis, OCTC dean of academic affairs, said the piece of equipment demonstrates the importance of safety controls in an electrical system. It is also mobile, so it can be used to take on the road for recruitment.
Pieces of equipment like that are beneficial for recruitment, she said, because potential students have an opportunity to get hands-on experience.
“We selected the safety-focused piece of equipment because we thought that was a great skillset for our students to focus on,” she said. “It will be another added value as they go out in the real world.”
The Southeastern Construction Owners and Associates Roundtable, or SCOAR, is a non-profit organization providing a forum for exchanging information, views, practices and policies relating to the construction field, according to scoar.org.
This scholarship and grant program is a public/private partnership between the construction industry and the SCOAR. The purpose of the program is to recruit, educate and guide students to educational and employment opportunities in the construction industry.
Edds-Ellis said OCTC is the first school in Kentucky to have received this training grant, which also allowed them to distribute the scholarships.
To watch a video demonstration of the equipment purchased for OCTC’s electrical technology lab with funds from the SCOAR grant visit https://youtu.be/8KgfFjRoKBs
For more information about the electrical technology program at OCTC, contact Advanced Manufacturing & Transportation Student Success Coach Ceary Thomas at 270-686-4623.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
