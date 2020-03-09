Joe Dennison said the EMS-Paramedic program within the Kentucky Community & Technical College System is growing for several reasons, and why the program in Owensboro needed to renew its accreditation.
Dennison, the program’s director, said the growth of the programs is “a sign of the times.”
“The population of elderly and the population of people with chronic diseases is growing,” Dennison said. “That creates a need for pre-hospital providers, specifically paramedics.”
He also said the job “takes a toll on folks,” and that a strong career cycle means there need to be plenty of trained EMS and paramedics to step into the field when others “cycle out.”
Owensboro Community & Technical College just renewed its national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, through standards set by the Committee on Accreditation of Education Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions. This accreditation will run through 2025.
The accreditation process is very involved, and students who graduate out of the program must take the National Registry certification test. Without completing an accredited program, students can’t take the exam, Dennison said.
“If we are going to be able to produce paramedics for the communities we serve, we must maintain accreditation,” he said.
Another advantage of meeting the national standards from accreditation, he said, is that students who graduate from the program can go anywhere to work. Their certification travels with them from state to state.
He said there is a “tremendous amount of work” that goes into the accreditation process, but that’s it’s also good for the school to do it. It keeps them on their toes, he said, and ensures the standards are high.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said accreditation “adds additional value for our students.”
“The accreditation is important for students in that it ensures our program is preparing them to take the national certification test,” he said.
The EMS-paramedic program at OCTC is a limited admissions program.
To learn more information, visit joe.dennison@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
