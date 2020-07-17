While the approach to learning may look different in the fall, Owensboro Community & Technical College is forging ahead and inviting potential students to come and visit its campuses.
The school is currently taking appointments and scheduling tours for the fall term that begins Aug. 17. OCTC staff have been working remotely since mid-March, and all summer classes are online, but fall classes will be offered in-person, online, or a mixture of both.
All classes will have a strong online component, with offerings of remote learning in case in-person courses have to stop in the future, according to a release issued by the school.
School staff and officials are also preparing for the fall term, with all employees required to take online training on the new health and safety protocols. Each employee also has to complete an online healthy check-in process each day while working on campus.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said in the release that school officials are now ready for future students to visit campus in preparation for the fall semester.
“We are also ready to conduct tours for interested students and members of their household,” he said.
While the on-campus experience might look and feel different, Williams said, the changes are integral for ensuring health and safety for everyone.
Protocols might also change as the stages of reopening continue, he said.
“We just ask that everyone is patient and adheres to the guidelines,” Williams said. “We want to have a successful reopening in every stage of the plan so we can continue to serve the community.”
Summer courses that had a hands-on lab component began on campus July 1, and Jeff Hendricks, OCTC’s healthy at work officer, has been pleased with how students and staff have adapted to the Healthy at Work protocols.
“This was a good way to test our new normal and make some adjustments to ensure a safe and healthy environment for everyone,” Hendricks said.
Those interested in scheduling appointments for tours must follow these guidelines: reschedule appointments or request virtual advising sessions if you are sick; do not bring additional people to your appointment; wear a mask during the visit, and if you do not have one, one will be provided; maintain six feet of physical distance.
Temperature self-checks and other health evaluations will be required.
Students and prospective students can enroll online at Owensboro.kctcs.edu or call 270-686-4400 for more information.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
