Owensboro Community & Technical College English professor Tonya Northenor said it’s not uncommon for students to tell her the book they read during OCTC’s Common Reading Program is the first book they have read in years.
That, and the fact that many students report wanting to continue reading, makes her happy. It is the goal of the Common Reading Program to encourage reading across campus, and in the community, she said.
Kathleen Driskell’s book of poetry, “Next Door to the Dead,” has been selected as the spring 2022 book for the program. Driskell will be visiting the school April 14 for a reading and book signing.
Driskell resides in Louisville. She is a professor of creative writing and director of Spalding University’s master of fine arts in writing program. She is also the chair of the board of directors of the Association of Writers and Writing Programs, as well as the Sena Jeter Naslund-Karen Mann Graduate School of Writing as Spalding University. She is the author of numerous books of poetry, including “Blue Etiquette: Poems,” “Seed Across Snow,” “Laughing Sickness,” and “Peck and Pock: A Graphic Poem.”
“Next Door to the Dead” is a Kentucky Voices selection by the University Press of Kentucky and is the winner of the 2018 Judy Gaines Young Book Award.
Driskell lives in an old church next door to a graveyard, which served as inspiration for “Next Door to the Dead,” according to her website, kathleendriskell.blogspot.com.
From the poem “Next Door to the Dead”:
“I say it as if I might run over
with an empty cup
to ask Mrs. Luck for some sugar,
for surely long-lived Mrs. Luck
(1818-1898), was fortunate enough
to grab something sweet to take with her
into the grave. I say “next door” as if
it’s a place I might call upon for a needed egg
or a length of green thread.”
Northener said the selection committee for the Common Reading program — which consists of OCTC faculty across campus — chose Driskell’s book for a few reasons. Novels have been selected the past few semesters, and books of poetry with a unifying theme work best.
“In this case, the inspiration for the book was Driskell’s home in an old church just outside a cemetery,” Northener said. “Some of the poems muse on the lives and histories of the people buried there, from the early 1800s to today. Others consider the lives, deaths and burials of characters ranging from Colonel Sanders to a mummy from the Kentucky Science Center. She considers grief, faith and love in the poems. In the poems, she considers the graves of soldiers, spouses, infants and even animals. One poem records a pastor’s thoughts on burying victims of the 1918 flu pandemic. While the poems face loss and death directly, there is also humor and light.”
The selection committee also likes to choose books with themes that can work in various classes and can prompt ideas for lectures, presentations and other events across campus, she said.
Also, the committee wants to foster deep thinking among students and staff, especially about subjects they might otherwise have considered. Past themes have included agriculture, diversity and acceptance, foster case, technology, Kentucky history and culture, and more.
For more information about the Common Reading program, about the book or author or about the upcoming reading event, visit facebook.com/octccommonread.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
