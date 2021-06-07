Owensboro Community & Technical College is the recipient of a $6,500 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant to support adult literacy.
This grant is part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs.
Denine Torr, executive director of the foundation, said for almost 30 years the group has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in hometown communities, and recent shifts in the educational landscape have made its mission “more critically more important.”
According to dollargeneral.com, this is the largest one-day grant donation in the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s 28-year history. The foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, and stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction. The foundation awards funds each year to schools, non-profits and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores.
“As we work to create access to high-quality instruction for all individuals, we share our gratitude for the educators who are working to uplift and empower others,” Torr said. “We hope these funds will have a meaningful impact on students and teachers across the country and look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on learners.”
Funds were awarded to about 1,000 non-profit organizations, libraries and schools, which will impact and enrich the lives of about 900,000 people, according to the website. OCTC is one of 17 organizations in Kentucky to receive grant funds.
These funds will go to OCTC’s SkillTrain, which provides GED and English as a second language classes and tutoring for adults in Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties. Each year, SkillTrain serves more than 500 adult learners, helping them to gain skills and credentials to help them with life and work.
Lindsey Kafer, SkillTrain director, said support from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is “a great gift.”
“It allows us to expand our reach in both GED and English as a second language programming, to serve families in a family literacy format, and to provide transportation to students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend classes,” Kafer said. “We are grateful for their support.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
