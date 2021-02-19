The Owensboro Community & Technical College Tammy M. Rice Speech and Debate Society won the Community College State Championship at the 2021 Kentucky Forensics Association state tournament.

This year’s event was hosted virtually by Western Kentucky University, who was the first place overall winner of the tournament. OCTC earned second place behind WKU, which is the top-ranked program in the country.

The OCTC speech and debate team only had two competitors in the tournament — Caleb Rush and David Daniel. Rush earned the Harlan Hamm Award as one of the top forensics students in Kentucky. He also earned an eighth-place speaker award in IPDA debate, which is the international debate style referred to as a “Lincoln-Douglas” style.

Both Rush and Daniel also tied for second place in quadrathon for students competing in four or more events. Daniel is also a freshman at Owensboro High School.

Bob Glenn, one of the team’s coaches, said this year’s event was smaller, with not as many students and teams competing due to COVID-19. Typically there are about 10 teams competing in the state tournament, but this year there were seven.

No matter how they place in the tournaments, Glenn said it’s good for students to be involved in speech and debate.

“It helps them to develop their communication skills, specifically listening, speaking, and critical thinking skills,” he said.

He also said it allows students to interact with their counterparts at other schools, even virtually.

“I think that the students who debate really benefit because they get some social connection with students from other schools,” Glenn said. “They appreciate it more than ever. I just noticed the relationships have been less adversarial and a lot more cooperative this year. I think the students are just tickled pink to interact with others in a live setting.”

Scott Williams, OCTC president, said the speech and debate team competing virtually is a great example of perseverance during the pandemic. The team “did a great job of adapting to the new virtual environments,” he said.

“Winning the division is amazing, but to place second to WKU in the overall tourney is phenomenal,” he said. “It is truly a Cinderella story and we are so proud of them.”

The OCTC speech and debate team is co-hosting a virtual tournament with Transylvania University March 5-6, and Glenn said they are in need of judges.

For more information, or to sign up to be a judge contact bobjglenn @kctcs.edu.

